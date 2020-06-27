Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic tool that can report precisely which background processes are being killed by your device, and two new releases from Google to showcase the latest API for ARCore. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

DontKillMyApp

Android Police coverage: DontKillMyApp is a new benchmark for how aggressively your phone kills background apps

DontKillMyApp is an early access release designed to help Android users figure out how their devices handle background processing. As we all know, no two phones are alike, and since manufacturers and developers can't seem to figure out the best method for background processing, many devices will kill your apps before you're through with them. So if you've been wondering how you can check to see if your device is too aggressive, DontKillMyApp is here to help.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ARCore Depth Lab

Android Police coverage: ARCore’s new Depth API is out of beta, bringing the next generation of hide-and-seek to phones

ARCore Depth Lab is a new app from Google designed to showcase a few new Depth API features for ARCore. So if you're an AR developer and would like to take a solid look at how Google handles its latest API for the platform, then ARCore Depth Lab is the release you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lines of Play

Android Police coverage: ARCore’s new Depth API is out of beta, bringing the next generation of hide-and-seek to phones

Why release one app to show off a new augmented reality API when you can release two? Lines of Play is another Creative Lab release from Google, and since the company just published a new augmented reality API that supports all kinds of cool features, such as occlusion and collision, Lines of Play is here to showcase exactly what can be done with the new tools. This means you can virtually stack and topple lines of dominoes through AR in this app, which is actually pretty cool.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Percuss — Rhythm Sequencer

Percuss — Rhythm Sequencer is clearly a beat sequencer. This means you can create your own drum sequences in this app by selecting your presets and tapping them in position on the screen. You can adjust the BPM at any time, and there's built-in support for note-subdivisions and polyrhythms. Heck, you can even save up to 20 beats in each project, which should be more than enough to crank out a few bangers.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tailscale

Tailscale is a mesh VPN alternative that recently popped up for pre-registration, and can sign up for the beta right now to jump in as a tester. The thing is, this isn't your typical VPN, as it's designed to connect your devices through Wireguard so that you can remotely access any device you own. Essentially, you'll create a secure network between your servers, computers, and cloud instances, even if these devices are separated by firewalls or subnets.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Honeycode

Amazon Honeycode is an app created to help professionals create new apps on the fly for their businesses. There are many useful templates to pick from, and so if your company requires specific apps to perform its business, why not look into Amazon Honeycode. Essentially, if you don't have the budget to hire a programmer to design your business apps, Amazon has your back with the release of Amazon Honeycode, an app that can help design and customize other apps without the need to know how to code.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

B&O AR Experience

Google isn't the only one with an AR app this week, and so if you've ever wanted to see what an expensive Bang & Olufsen audio setup would look like in your home, B&O AR Experience can help you visualize just that. That's right, through the use of AR, you can see precisely how B&O's equipment will look on a shelf, desk, or wall. This way, you'll know if you have enough room to fit the speakers you've always wanted.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dark Mode

Apparently, some OnePlus devices are missing a fundamental Android 10+ feature. This feature is called Dark Mode, and since it's missing on more than a few devices, an enterprising dev has created an app to rectify the situation. So if you'd like to add a Dark Mode to a OnePlus device that currently does not support the Android 10 feature, then you'll want to install this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.49 apiece

AR Maneki Neko - Predict Fluke

Apparently, Google's latest push for augmented reality has incentivized a few devs to release new apps that take advantage of the tech. In comes AR Maneki Neko, a virtual pet app that can read you your fortune. That's right, if you've ever wanted a virtual cat to predict your future through an Android application, then AR Maneki Neko - Predict Fluke definitely has you covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.49

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Verizon Visa Card

Android Police coverage: Verizon's got a credit card launching on June 26

Apparently, Verizon has released a credit card, and so Verizon Visa Card has appeared on the Play store as a tie-in app that will allow users to manage their accounts easily. This means you'll be able to check your card balance, recent transactions, payment history, and rewards balance, all through this app. Basically, this app offers everything you would expect from any other credit card app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mi Calendar

Android Police coverage: Xiaomi publishes its Calendar app on the Play Store (APK Download)

Mi Calendar is a new calendar app for devices running MIUI ROMs, so it comes from Xiaomi. As you would expect, Xiaomi has released this title on the Play Store so that it can easily update the app without having to worry about carriers. More or less, if you can run this app, it's most likely already installed on your device, though an APK is available for the adventurous.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung Pay (Watch Plug-in)

Samsung released a new Pay app this week, but it's for the Galaxy Watch, instead of a phone or tablet. So if you are already using Samsung Pay, but want to ensure the service is that much more seamless, then you can install this app on your Galaxy Watch so that you can pay for your purchases on NFC terminals with ease. Just look at the pics below. Who doesn't want to be that guy, waving their arm around terminals as if it's the cool thing to do.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

OCEAN AQUARIUM Live Wallpaper FREE

I love it when we have a few live wallpapers to highlight, and this week has delivered. As you can see, Ocean Aquarium is a beautiful live wallpaper that offers a slick ocean theme with fish swimming everywhere. Like most live wallpapers, you can trial the app for free, though if you want to unlock the entirety of its features, you'll have to spend a few bucks through an IAP.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Tunnel 3D Live Wallpaper

Tunnel 3D is our second live wallpaper this week, and this release offers a gorgeous 3D image that looks like a spinning cyclone of clouds. As you would expect, you can customize this spinning cloud to your heart's content, which means you can micromanage things like color and speed from the settings. Much like the live wallpaper above, you can try this app for free, and if you like what you see, you can unlock all of its features through an IAP.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

