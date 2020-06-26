This story was originally published and last updated .
Following the announcement of the June patch for some Verizon Galaxy S20 variants earlier this month, T-Mobile has now shared that it's finally updating all of its Galaxy S20 models, too. T-Mobile's Note10 lineup is also in for some love and has received the latest software update. Along with the security enhancements, the phones are getting smaller system and performance improvements.
Samsung Galaxy S20 update on T-Mobile. Source: TmoNews.
With T-Mobile now rolling out its updates, that leaves us with the following picture regarding the June update's availability across US carriers:
Galaxy S20 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: Version G981USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Galaxy S20+: Version G986USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version G988USQU1ATF9, rolling out since June 22.
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATEC, rolling out since June 19.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATEC, rolling out since June 19.
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: Version QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 17.
- Galaxy Note10+: Version QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 17.
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: Version N970USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 21.
- Galaxy Note10+: Version N975USQU3CTE7, rolling out since June 21.
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: Version N976USQS2BTE3, rolling out since June 18.
As always, rollouts might take quite some time, so if you don't see the update in your phone's settings under Software Update just yet, you'll have to be patient.
Updated to add T-Mobile S20 and Note10 rollout.
