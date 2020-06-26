With OnePlus gearing up to launch a mid-tier phone it has reportedly codenamed "Nord," there's new word that this phone will be the brand's first to come with two selfie cameras.

Android Central is reporting from a source that the setup will contain a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle unit, a change from the series of single 16MP shooters OnePlus has had on its phones since the 3T.

It's a bit of a surprise considering that these renders made the rounds earlier this year, but it goes to show that nothing is final until a product's in a customer's hands. We don't have any updated specs or a new illustration of the phone — the two cameras will be in a cut-out of the display's top-left corner — but we're told that these revisions will be going into mass production.

OnePlus is all about "New Beginnings" with this phone. Some of those beginnings may have happened on the drawing board.