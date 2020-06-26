More people are working from home right now than at any other point in history, due to ongoing lockdowns across the world. Chromebooks are incredibly popular computers for their ease-of-use and competitive pricing, so if you can accomplish everything using just a web browser, they're certainly worth looking into.

All of the models we've selected come enough horsepower to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

Acer Chromebook CB315-3H: $280

If you can't purchase the Samsung or Lenovo Chromebooks for whatever reason, the next-best choice is probably this variation of Acer's Chromebook 315. While it does have a decent Intel Celeron N4000 processor, the display resolution is only 1366x768.

The rest of the hardware specifications include 32GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, 15.6-inch screen size, and a weight of 4.19 lbs. The laptop will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

HP Chromebook 14: $270

HP sells a Chromebook very similar to the above Acer model, with the same Intel Celeron 4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 1366x768 resolution screen. However, unlike the Acer Chromebook, you do get front-firing speakers and a backlit keyboard.

The laptop will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026. You can buy it from the link below.

Acer Chromebook 311: $230

This is the only Chromebook on this list with a small 11.6-inch screen, so while it's not ideal for heavy productivity work, it's still a decent option for children requiring a computer for schoolwork and other non-intensive tasks.

The full specifications include an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, an 11.6-inch 1366x768 IPS screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Acer claims up to 10 hours on a single charge, but those estimates are usually best-case scenario (low screen brightness, only a few tabs, etc.). It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.