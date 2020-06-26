Samsung used to be known for updating its devices notoriously late, but gradually, it has become one of the most active manufacturers when it comes to software and security patches, often even outpacing Google itself. As such, SamMobile reports that the company has already started rolling out the Android July security patch to its S20 series, beginning in Korea. The new release brings zoom and video stabilization improvements to the camera and sunsets Samsung's Android Auto competitor.
The update additionally gives you the option to use microphones connected via Bluetooth in the Voice Recording app. Samsung also officially deprecates its Android Auto competitor MirrorLink with this version. People who rely on the software can continue using it, but there won't be any updates going forward. With Google's solution available on Samsung phones as an alternative, that shouldn't be a problem for too many people.
Galaxy S20 시리즈 업데이트 시작
- 카메라 화질 개선
고배율 줌 촬영 화질 개선
동영상 손떨림 보정 성능 개선
- 음성 녹음 앱 사용시 블루투스 마이크 사용 가능 하도록 기능 추가
- MirrorLink 서비스 지원 중단
보안패치 레벨 : 2020년 7월 1일
출처 : https://t.co/jG2USj9LwL pic.twitter.com/jdHmIiSzPx
— Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) June 25, 2020
The firmware in question is G98xNKSU1ATFD and weighs roughly 390MB. It's rolling out to the full S20 lineup, including the S20+ and the S20 Ultra. You can check if it's already available to you in Settings -> Software Update, though as said earlier, so far the update only seems to be rolling in Korea — we haven't seen any reports of people receiving it outside the country yet.
