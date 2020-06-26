If you've wanted a go at Samsung's best true wireless earbuds yet, but couldn't stomach paying $149 for it, well, waiting does yield its rewards. You can get a pair of the Galaxy Buds+ for one-third off right now on eBay.

We've gone over how light they are, how persistent they are with their 11-hour batteries, and how they just work with wireless charging. If you need a briefer, here's our review.

The important things you need to know right now is that eBay seller sobeonline1 is selling an international version of the Galaxy Buds+ in White for $100. You do have the option to get the Black and Light Blue colors for $110, but that obviously does cut the discount down a tad. Still, it's a ways down from the last best recorded price of $120. As these are international models, there's no warranty, so you can take a shot at SquareTrade's 2-year protection plan for $10 more.

At time of writing, less than 700 units were left up for sale, so if you want them, get them.