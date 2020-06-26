LG's first pair of true wireless earbuds is getting a makeover, but it's nothing too significant. The Tone FREE buds which launched last October in South Korea with a semi-open design to one that covers the canal more completely. They've even grown proper stems.

Other than that, new look, same great taste: Meridian audio tuning, IPX4 liquid resistance, 6 hours of play time, 18 more with the charging case, plus — for those who pay extra — UVnano technology that disinfects the earbuds of E. coli and S. aureus in the case.

No specifics on pricing and release, but Europe and America will start getting stock next month and it shouldn't cost too far north of the $200 the originals went for.