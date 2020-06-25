If you're bored at home right now, Sphero may just have the answer. The robotics company is responsible for all sorts of fun distractions; from R2-D2 to Lightning McQueen, there's a robo toy for folks of all persuasions. And right now, its all-terrain tank robot vehicle, the Sphero RVR, is on sale at Amazon.

This robot may be diminutive in size, but it's still an all-terrain programmable tank-style vehicle that comes complete with color sensor, light sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. A powerful motor, all-terrain treads and high torque make it perfect for exploring the backyard, and there's a protective roll cage for when your offroading gets extra offroad. The removable and rechargeable battery delivers plenty of juice to power RVR and any projects added to it.

Even if you aren't the biggest fan of tiny robotic tanks, there's plenty of fun to be had on the technical side as well. The Sphero RVR comes with a special app that can be used to code the robot with Draw & Drive, Scratch blocks, or JavaScript. It's also hackable thanks to support for an SDK and API libraries for the super savvy robotic wizkids out there. There's support for all sorts of third-party hardware, too, like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, micro:bit, and Sphero’s own littleBits. In short, the Sphero RVR brings an experience that's fun and educational for coders of all levels.