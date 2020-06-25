You can already find the first two titles in the Don't Starve survival series on the Google Play Store, and both of these ports were published by the original developer Klei Entertainment. Well, it would appear that Klei has granted Tencent access to the property to create a new mobile game built from the ground up for mobile. Currently, Tencent is offering a closed beta sign-up for the game, which will enter into testing this July. So if you'd like to take an early look at Don't Starve: Newhome, make sure to register for beta access on the official webpage.

Since Don't Starve: Newhome is freshly-announced, the above trailer only offers an animated cinematic while pushing interested parties towards the game's closed beta sign up. So as you would expect, there's very little information to go on right now. What we do know is that the game is being developed by Shengqu Games and that Tencent will publish the title. It would appear that Newhome will continue in its predecessors' footsteps, so it will launch as a survival game that contains base building and crafting, and it would appear that you'll be able to play with your friends, possibly online. Of course, since it's also the first mobile-centric release in the series, Klei has stated that Newhome will be "a bit different than the traditional Don't Starve experience," which has my alarm bells ringing.

As for the game's upcoming closed beta, you can sign up right now, just keep in mind that only those that live in the US and Canada will be able to participate. The beta will start sometime in mid-July, and the game's data will be wiped after the closed beta is finished, which means the title's monetization won't be available during this test. As you would expect, a Gmail address is required to sign up. It's also worth keeping in mind that only 5000 players will be able to participate, so if you're interested, make sure to sign up soon on the official Don't Starve: Newhome website.