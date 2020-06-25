The legendary Pokémon GO Grandpa — known for biking the streets of New Taipei City, Taiwan, with his "peacock of phones" — has gone public with his biggest, baddest rig yet. In 2018, he had 15 phones mounted to his handlebar. This year, he's up to 64.

Chen Sun-yuan, going on 72 years old this year, caught the mobile monster-catching habit from his grandson a few years ago. Since then, he's been spotted growing his tree of bike-bound phones from the 20's to the 30's and up to 45 — not an insignificant number of them, as social media commenters point out, come from domestic brand Asus. Oh, did we mention that he was invited to the launch event for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 last year?

Now at 64 phones, we might just be over the fact that he's playing a game for kids on all of these things.

EBC News reports that Chen's goal is to get to 72 phones without rendering his vehicle inoperable. Between the phones, the cables, the plastic stands, and the power banks, this Tower of Babel masses more than 22 kg — never mind the visual hazard, we're dealing with a very tipsy two-wheeler here. And consider that his 15-phone rig cost him $4,500.

For his next design, may we humbly suggest a trike?