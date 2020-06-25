The Galaxy Note10+ is an excellent handset, which unfortunately cost a whopping $1,100 when it came out. As its replacement might be around the corner, prices are continuing to drop. The dual-SIM international version is now down to $740 on eBay, which is $360 off the original price.

The Note10+ features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 6.8" Quad HD display, a 4,300mAh battery, and four rear cameras. As this is the international model, it has a dual-SIM tray and is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. Also, it will only work with GSM carriers, namely AT&T or T-Mobile in the US, and isn't compatible with other American carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

The handset is available in Aura White and Glow, but black version are already sold out. The seller has received 99.6% positive feedback, as well as excellent ratings from buyers. However, if US Warranty is important to you, buying the American variant may make more sense. If you'd like to know more about to Note10+, make sure to check out David's detailed review.