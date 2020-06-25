This story was originally published and last updated .
Much like Dragon Quest of the Stars (coincidentally released today), Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is an older gacha RPG that's coming to the West. You see, Square Enix actually released Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe in Japan back in 2018, and apparently the title is coming to the West with an English translation in tow sometime this summer, and guess what, this English version just landed on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing.
Unlike Dragon Quest of the Stars, Square Enix has released a trailer for Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe that actually shows the game in action. So if you're eager to see what this mobile RPG has to offer, check the video above. While it doesn't show any of the game outside of its battles, you can see what combat looks like, not to mention the title's graphics. At its core, it's a free-to-play collection-based RPG that contains auto-combat, so it's not like anyone will have to wonder how the game's mechanics will work.
Funnily enough, Square has gone through the trouble to claim that the game is "NOT pay-to-win," directly in the Play Store description. Of course, I don't believe this claim in the slightest since I highly doubt that "strategy, wits, and planning" will ever triumph over a fat wallet in a F2P gacha game. But hey, Square doesn't believe that its game is pay-to-win, and as we all know, that simple claim changes everything. Oh wait, I forgot, I have functioning eyeballs and a working brain, which is why I find such a claim so laughable.
More or less, it would appear that Square is actively dumping its older mobile games in the West to pick up some quick cash before the titles inevitably age out. This is a common tactic in the MMO world on PC, where aging games are released in secondary markets for easy money, and it would appear this tactic carries over to the mobile gaming world quite easily.
So far, we know that Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe will arrive as a free-to-play release in the West sometime this summer. Square has also announced today that a closed beta test will begin in late March. If you'd like to sign up for a chance to take part in the beta, all you have to do is pre-register on the Google Play Store. So if you'd like to receive a notification upon release, or would simply like to try for a chance to enter into the beta, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
SQUARE ENIX KICKS OFF PRE-REGISTRATION FOR NEWEST MOBILE TITLE FROM CLASSIC SAGA SERIES
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 25, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® has opened pre-registration for an Android-only Closed Beta Test of the upcoming mobile adventure RPG, Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe™. Coming to both iOS and Android devices in Summer 2020, Android users can get a sneak peek at the game through the Closed Beta Test, which will begin in late March.
Android users can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test here: https://sqex.link/1i2.
Set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe features an original story with familiar returning characters for SaGa franchise fans and newcomers alike to discover. Initially released in Japan, the game has become a hit with more than 15 million downloads to date. The game was created by veteran developers, including legendary creative Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY®, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), and features fast-paced and strategic combat the SaGa series is known for.
View the Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe teaser trailer here: https://youtu.be/OZC3IgBa7TU.
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe will launch on the heels of a new resurgence for the classic SaGa series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched in November for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®, while SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ followed in December for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 system, STEAM, the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit: https://sagafranchise.com
Related Links:
Official website: https://sagafranchise.com
Official Facebook: www.facebook.com/squareenix
Official Twitter: @squareenix
Official Instagram: @squareenix
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SquareEnixNA
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on 11th November 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on 3rd December 2019.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is officially available worldwide
This past February, we learned that Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe would be coming stateside, a gacha RPG that's been available in Japan since 2018. Much like Dragon Quest of the Stars, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is an older title recently translated to expand to English-speaking territories, and the game looks and plays exactly like a two-year-old gacha RPG. Now, the current Play Store reviews would have you thinking that this cash grab isn't somehow a cash grab, pointing towards a 5% SSR drop rate, but there's no denying this game is a grind and then some. The real sticking point is that Re;univerSe is missing many of the quality of life features gachas released in 2020 are expected to contain, so you can't auto your way through completed levels for a quick grind, you'll have to do so manually, which makes this game an absolute chore.
As expected, Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe is a free-to-play release, and it indeed contains in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item. Seeing that the game's grind is rather annoying, thanks to a lack of QoL features, the saving grace is that you can expect classic Square Enix pixel-based graphics to go along with the title's gameplay, just be aware that things like high-pressure sales and all the other junk gachas are known for are included. But hey, you don't have to take my word for it. The game is free after all, so if you'd like to check it out yourself, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
ROMANCING SAGA RE;UNIVERSE ARRIVES ON iOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES TODAY
Embark on a New Adventure and Earn Exciting Launch Rewards
LOS ANGELES (June 25, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® announced today that the mobile adventure RPG Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe™ is now available on iOS and Android devices around the world. A challenging and strategic installment in the SaGa series and set in the world of the critically acclaimed Romancing SaGa 3, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe has already surpassed 20 million downloads following its initial launch in Japan. New players and longtime SaGa series fans alike are invited to embark on this extraordinary adventure today by downloading the app through the App Store® or Google Play™.
View the new Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe trailer here: https://youtu.be/ycPsF4Qq1_0.
Surpassing one million pre-registrations around the world, players who download the game can redeem a variety of exciting rewards to celebrate the game’s global launch, including:
9,000 Jewels and 40 Platinum Summon Tickets
Two beloved characters from Romancing SaGa 3: Flurry (S) and Nora (A)
40 small Stamina Potions
Additionally, to celebrate the global launch, the official Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe Original Soundtrack will be available globally to stream via Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music from June 30. Featuring over twenty original songs composed by SaGa series legend Kenji Ito, fans can enjoy a variety of music from past SaGa series titles rearranged for Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe.
Set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe features an original story with familiar returning characters for both SaGa franchise fans and newcomers to discover. Created by veteran developers, including legendary creative Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY®, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe features fast-paced and strategic combat the SaGa series is known for and offers players a free-to-play friendly experience with a balanced roster of characters and generous login bonuses and quest rewards.
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe launches on the heels of a new resurgence for the classic SaGa series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched in November for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play™, while SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ followed in December for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 system, STEAM, the App Store® and Google Play™. For more information, visit: https://sagafranchise.com.
For the latest press assets, visit: https://www.square-enix-press.com/
Related Links:
Official Website: https://sagafranchise.square-enix-games.com/en-gb/reuniverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saga.reuniverse.en
Twitter: @reuniverse_en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/SquareEnixNA
#ReuniverSe
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for the first time outside of Japan on November 11, 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, also launched for the first time outside of Japan on December 3, 2019.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
Comments