On many Android devices, Google Search lets you view tons of 3D models like animals, pets, skeletons, cells, Neil Armstrong's spacesuit, and much more. With the tap of a button, you can move these objects into your home and see them as though they were in your camera's viewfinder. It's even possible to snap photos and take videos. The list of supported phones is ever-expanding — devices like the Sony Xperia 1 II, the Poco X2, the Xiaomi Redmi K30, and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite made the cut we when checked in at the beginning of June, and now a few more are popping up, including the flagship Galaxy S20 series.

What's a big-name phone like that doing only coming to Google's ARCore list now? That's far from unusual with how Google manages the doc, and similarly the S10 family only showed up post-launch last year.

In addition to the list being updated, Google's also expanding it to report compatibility with the new Depth API, itself our other big ARCore news of the day.

Here's the full list of new devices added in June. Our most recent additions are bolded:

LG K61

LG Signature Edition 2019

LG V50S ThinQ

moto g power

motorola edge

motorola edge plus

Oppo realme 6

Oppo realme 6 Pro

Oppo Reno3

Oppo Reno3 5G

Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Sony Xperia 1 II

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Redmi K30

If you own one of these, you should already be able to use ARCore features. The functionality comes as part of Google Play Services for AR, which should be automatically installed on your phone as soon as it's officially supported.