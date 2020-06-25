Crying Suns is an indie sci-fi roguelite often compared to FTL: Faster Than Light, but that's only half the picture since the game also offers a deep story-rich experience. Well, it would appear that Humble Bundle has just brought the game to Android, and you can pick it up today for $8.99. Clearly, Humble Bundle is expanding its publishing arm, and so Crying Suns is the first game from the publisher to appear on the Google Play Store.

If you'd like a quick glimpse of what to expect from Crying Suns, the above trailer is a good start. As you can see, this is indeed a strategy game filled to the brim with menus and densely packed info. Clearly, this is not a game for the faint of heart (or those that play on small screens), but rest assured, the story plays a more significant role than the tactical gameplay, which helps to keep players coming back, but only for so long. This means you won't be able to spend hundreds of hours in this title like you can in FTL, but rest assured, the story is worth experiencing, and since there are over 300 possible story events, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

This brings me to the game's monetization. Crying Suns is a premium release on the Play Store, so there are no ads or in-app purchases to be seen. As of today, you can pick up the Android version of Crying Suns for $8.99, which is $16 cheaper than the Steam version. Better yet, the Play Store description states that all future updates will come to the game for free, which is a nice touch.

So if you're looking for an enjoyable strategy game for mobile, but are also looking for a Dune-inspired story that's well worth the asking price, then I highly recommend picking up Crying Suns. This is exactly the type of game that works great with touch controls, and unlike most mobile titles, it wasn't designed from the ground up as a money-sink. Sure, $8.99 isn't cheap for a mobile game, but if you have the funds to spare, you can pick up Crying Suns through the Play Store widget below.