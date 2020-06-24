The Galaxy Buds+ are the hot new audio product on the block, but the first-generation Galaxy Buds are still an excellent buy (especially at recently-reduced prices). Last month, you could get refurbished Galaxy Buds from Best Buy for just $60, but now they are available new from eBay for only a bit more money.

eBay seller 'sobeonline1,' who has a 99.8% positive feedback rating from buyers, currently has new in-box Galaxy Buds for just $75.99. Sadly, only the back color is available, but that's a great price for one of the best truly-wireless Bluetooth earbuds currently available. In our review, we especially liked the six-hour battery and wireless charging functionality.