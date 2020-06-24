Virtual reality company Oculus used to have a tight partnership with Samsung, to the point where both company's devices shared the same software ecosystem. The Oculus Go was released in 2018 as a self-contained VR headset, with a Snapdragon 821 processor and full compatibility with games built for Samsung's Gear VR. Sadly, it's now time to say goodbye to the headset.

"Since we launched Oculus Go two years ago," Oculus wrote in a blog post, "VR technology has improved at an incredible pace. Oculus Go’s success first proved that the all-in-one form factor can deliver highly immersive experiences. A year later, Oculus Quest redefined the category, with full head and hand movement powered by our Insight tracking system. [...] We’ll end sales of Oculus Go headsets this year as we double down on improving our offerings for Quest and Rift."

It's not hard to see why the Oculus is discontinuing the Go. The Oculus Quest feels much closer to console/PC-quality VR than the Go was capable of, and now that Samsung has given up on Gear VR as a platform, there aren't many developers interested in creating new games.

While sales of the Oculus Go are ending this year, the headset will receive bug fixes and security patches "through 2022." New games and updates to existing games won't be accepted into the Oculus Store after December 4th, 2020.