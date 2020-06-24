It's been a while since we've covered a new Minecraft patch, but it would appear the launch of the 1.16.0 Nether update is a big one. Four new Nether biomes have been introduced to the game, along with a new block material Netherite, not to mention a few new enemies. There's also new story content, plus you can expect to discover some fresh music as you explore the new areas in the Nether. As you can see, the Nether update brings many welcome changes, and you can jump in right now since Minecraft's latest update is already live on the Play Store.
Minecraft's Nether update brings with it many new changes, not to mention quite a few bug fixes. So since it would take forever to list out every addition, I'm simply here to report on the significant content contained in the 1.16.0 patch. Of course, you could also take a look at the trailer above, but since it's a cinematic video, it hardly illustrates what's new to the game, though it's still fun to watch.
As the Nether update's name would suggest, much of what's new in the 1.16.0 version of Minecraft revolves around the Nether dimension, a dangerous area that just became that much more dangerous with the addition of four new biomes, the Crimson Forest, Warped Forest, Souls and Valley, and Basalt Deltas. In keeping with the creepy theme of the Nether, new enemies are in the mix as well as new bricks, wood, vegetation, and material, such as Netherite, which can be used to strengthen your diamond armor. Best of all, this update also brings with it a free Nether-themed adventure called “Way of the Nether,” where you'll solve the disappearance of Poppy Isle's mayor. Of course, if you'd prefer to read the full changelog, you can do so here (it's way too long to paste into this article), and if you'd like to take a peek at the Play Store changelog, here you go.
WHAT'S NEW
What's new in 1.16:
Explore an all new Nether loaded with new features! Complete portals in the overworld to venture into the Nether. There are new biomes, new mobs, dangerous Bastion structures, respawn anchors, new blocks, new ores, and much more!
So there you have it. The Nether update for Minecraft is here, and it's a big one, so if you'd like to get going, you can grab the latest version of Minecraft from the Play Store widget directly below.
