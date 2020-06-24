One of the hottest phones of the year has undoubtedly been the Galaxy S20 series. Adorned with Samsung's industry-leading displays, high-end specs, and a powerful camera system, Sammy's latest make for both a worthy upgrade or introduction to the Android ecosystem. This week, our friends at Chargeasap are giving away a brand new S20 in any color of the winner's choice. Here's everything you need to know.

The Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2" OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 4,000mAh battery with 25W USB-PD fast charging capabilities, and four distinct camera sensors. In our review earlier this year, we loved the S20 for its premium design, exceptional battery life, and future-proof 5G capabilities. The model featured in today's giveaway is the U.S. version, factory unlocked straight from Samsung. It comes in the winner's choice of Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, or Cloud Blue.

In a multi-device world where your handful of gadgets need to be charged on a daily basis, traveling beyond your home and abroad can become a chore. Especially if you find yourself in a different country, your collection of charging adapters may need additional adapters just to be compatible with local charging outlets. What you really need is a multi-device charging solution that can conform to United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and European Union charging standards. Meet G6 by Chargeasap, the world's first and smallest 61W PPS travel adapter with GaN technology.

The Chargeasap G6 travel adapter features a USB-C 61W Power Delivery 3.0 port, two USB-A ports, and a universal AC outlet that are capable of charging four devices at the same time. Equipped with a Pi Innovo GaN internal circuit (IC) that enables USB-C PD 3.0 (PPS), G6 can fast charge your favorite USB-C devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops like the 13" MacBook Pro. Even better, PPS compatibility enables G6 to charge all USB-C laptops that follow the PD2.0 or PD3.0 standard, including brands such as Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, Sony and more. G6 also supports Quick Charge 4.0 devices, as well as high-wattage devices (800W @ 100V or 2,000W @ 250V).

Under the hood, G6's auto-resetting fuse ensures your devices are always protected from power surges; this means you'll never have to go out and buy a new fuse. For the ultimate convenience while traveling, G6 supports a wide range of plug types — including A, B, C, E, F G I, J, K, L, and N — allowing you to charge your devices in more than 200 different countries.

Back the Chargeasap G6 travel adapter on Indiegogo and save up to 50% on your order

You can pre-order your Chargeasap G6 travel adapter by contributing to the Indiegogo fund here. Super early bird backers can save up to 50% on their orders. G6 is expected to start shipping in September 2020, along with a 3-year international warranty. To learn more about the Chargeasap G6 travel adapter, check out the campaign page on Indiegogo here.

Register to win a Galaxy S20

The contest will run from June 24, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on July 1 2020. One winner will be selected to receive a Samsung Galaxy S20 in a color of their choice. This contest is open to all participants around the globe. Good luck!

Chargeasap S20 Giveaway

