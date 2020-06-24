Code repository service GitHub released its shiny new mobile app earlier this year, but work on the application didn't stop there. The v1.1 update made reviewing pull requests and finding code in a project much easier, and now v1.2 is rolling out.
The new update again has more improvements for viewing pull requests — you can mark files as viewed, which collapses them in the list of changed files (for easier management). My favorite addition in v1.2 is that Markdown formatting, images, and PDF files are now displayed properly when browsing code, just like on the desktop GitHub site.
From left to right: Collapsing files in pull request, home page, viewing Markdown in a readme file
The full changelog from GitHub's blog post is below, including iOS-specific changes.
- Improved pull request review experience, with support for marking files as viewed, collapsing files, deleted files, and more
- Markdown, image, and PDF files now render if you click on them while browsing code
- Typing new comments is now smoother than ever, with no jumping or flickering
- Labels, user statuses, and commit messages that used emoji shortcodes now properly render emojis
- Organization badges on user profiles link to the mentioned organization
- You can view multiple author avatars for commits on pull request timelines
- New fork badge on repository profile that links to the parent repository
- New “Metaphorical Technology” custom app icon!
- New support for iPad pointer effects
- Fixed an iPad bug where keyboard dismisses while typing a review
- Fixed voice-over bugs in the inbox filter view
The update should already be rolled out to everyone on the Play Store, but just in case you don't have it yet, you can grab the APK from APKMirror.
