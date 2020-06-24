The Skagen Falster 3 is probably the best-looking Wear OS watch currently available, and since it uses Fossil's Gen 5 reference design, it's one of the best-performing watches too. The Falster 3 usually costs $295, but now you can get it for $199.00 from Amazon.

The Skagen Falster 3 has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM, a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED screen, and 3ATM water resistance. You also get a heart rate sensor, NFC for Google Pay, built-in GPS, and an ambient light sensor. The watch runs the latest version of Google's Wear OS.

If you're on the fence, go read our full review of the watch. The Falster 3 is available from Amazon at the link below, but not all the colors are on sale. As of the time of writing, the Black Silicone, Blue Silicone, and Gunmetal Steel Mesh styles are discounted. Keep in mind you can always swap out the bands later — the watch supports regular 22 mm straps.