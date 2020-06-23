It hasn't exactly been a secret that smart home company Wyze has been working on an outdoor camera. Wyze said it was beta-testing such a product in February, and the camera passed through the FCC in April. Now every little detail about the camera has been revealed, including the price.

This is the first completely wire-free and weather-resistant camera in Wyze's lineup, complete with a built-in battery that supposedly lasts 3-6 months with normal use. You can also keep it plugged in with the included USB cable, if you want.

Specs Mounting Compatible with 3rd party 1⁄4” — 20 mount Battery 2x 2,600 mAh/7.4V rechargeable batteries, "3-6 months of battery life with normal use" Charging USB Storage microSD, up to 32GB Camera 1920x1080 110-degree camera, night vision up to 25 feet (8*850nm LEDs), 20FPS during day, 10FPS at night, 8x digital zoom Dimensions 2.3 inch x 2.3 inch x 2.8 inch, 9.8 ounces Operating temperature -4oF - 120oF IP Rating IP65

The Wyze Cam Outdoor has a resolution of 1080p, with night vision support and a 110-degree field of view. Just like Wyze's other cameras, video is stored internally on a microSD card slot, with "free, rolling 14-day cloud storage." The product does need to be connected to an internal base station to work (which is included in the box), but each station can be connected to up to four cameras.

Besides monitoring the area around your house, Wyze has also added an offline mode for general-purpose video capture. "Adventurous users can watch after their hotel rooms while on vacation, or take time lapses of their campsite while sleeping under the stars," the company said in the announcement.

Wyze is starting "Early Access" sales today on its website and the Wyze mobile app. For $49.99, you get the camera, the base station, a screw assembly, and all the cables required to plug everything in. You'll also be able to buy additional cameras a $39.99 each. Wyze has not revealed when the camera will be available elsewhere.