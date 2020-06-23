If you're a Google Docs user in a G Suite team, you're probably still coming to grips with some new assistive writing features like grammar tips, autocorrect, and Smart Compose. Soon, those features will be adapted for Spanish drafters as well. It all starts with neural network-powered grammatical suggestions this week.

The suggestions will roll out to most G Suite users — the current exceptions being G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits users, much less to say personal Google accounts — over the next 2 weeks or so. Grammar tips will pop up automatically whether someone is writing in English or Spanish at any given moment.

Spelling autocorrect and Smart Compose, Google's contextual phrase and sentence finisher, are expected to arrive in Spanish later this year.

Since launching in English, Google has been able to provide over 2 billion grammar suggestions every month.