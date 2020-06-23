Microsoft's messaging platform Skype is still very much alive, even though the company is starting to roll out the business-oriented Microsoft Teams to everyone. The latest update to the Android application finally includes Android Auto support, but there's a catch — only text messages will appear on your car's screen, not voice or video calls.

The feature first appeared in the Skype Insider channel as early as last month, but only now has it started to roll out in the regular Play Store version. Notifications for text messages now appear in the Auto interface, and you can reply to them using voice commands, but you can't make or receive calls from your car.

The latest Insider build is here with some new features in Skype for Mobile. On iOS you can change your camera background. And for Android users we have improved Skype for Android Auto :)

8️⃣ . 6️⃣ 2️⃣ . 7️⃣ 6️⃣ . 2️⃣ 7️⃣ is what you are looking for. https://t.co/AEd7THdbzs — Skype Insider (@SkypeInsider) June 18, 2020

Google doesn't allow VoIP calls on Android Auto at all, only regular telephone calls. Skype v8.61.0.96 is rolling out on the Play Store with the enhanced Android Auto support, and we also have the APK on APKMirror.