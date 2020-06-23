Samsung Internet is one of the most popular web browsers for Android, but it has always forced you to keep your login information in Samsung's own cloud storage. That seems to finally be changing with the release of Samsung Internet 12, which is now rolling out on the Play Store after a short beta period.

The main new feature is partial support for the Autofill API that was first introduced in Android 8.0 Oreo. The Autofill API was explicitly designed to work equally well no matter what service you're storing your passwords in — Google's Autofill works just as well on my phone as Firefox Lockwise — but Samsung Internet is enforcing a whitelist system for some reason. 1Password, LastPass, and Dashlane are supported, but not Google or Firefox Lockwise (and possibly others).

Left: Samsung Internet inverting site colors; Right: Chrome using the dark theme provided by the site

The other key change in this release is that the rendering engine has been updated to Chromium 79, an improvement from the year-old Chromium 71 core that was previously in use. However, Samsung Internet doesn't seem to support the dark themes provided by sites, which was added in Chrome 76; instead, the browser still tries to invert colors on its own.

Samsung Internet 12 is in the early stages of rolling out on the Play Store, so if you don't see the update yet on your devices, feel free to grab the APK from APKMirror.