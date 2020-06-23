The more streaming services the better, right? Well, regardless of the answer to that question, NBCUniversal has been prepping its new Peacock video streaming platform for a while now. With content including *ahem* classic shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Battlestar Galactica, plenty of viewers will probably find something interesting on Peacock. Today, the company has announced that the service will be going nationwide on July 15, with some introductory perks.

In April, Peacock rolled out in early preview mode for certain Comcast customers, but now it's nearly ready to officially launch nationwide. When the service goes live on July 15, it will be available on Android, Android TV, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices like TVs. Peacock will have both a free tier and a premium plan, with roughly twice as much content. The company says that Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium through October 15.

Once the promotion ends, Peacock's Premium plan will be available for about $5 a month. Viewers can further opt to upgrade to an ad-free tier for an additional $5 per month. It's kind of a neat idea to split the ad-free subscription into a separate purchase, since it makes the premium plan seem much cheaper than offerings like Netflix, while letting customers still test drive all the content on the service.

Of course, Peacock should also be present on other companies' devices like Apple's and Microsoft's Xbox at launch. It may be yet another streaming subscription we'll have to pay for (or mooch off of someone else's account), but with 15,000+ hours of content and everything from sports and news to classic films, Peacock might finally be poised to take off.