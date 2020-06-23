Motorola returned to the flagship smartphone market earlier this year with the Motorola Edge+. The company still doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to software and updates, but Motorola has just released the kernel source code for the Edge+, making it easier for third-party developers to create their own custom Android builds.

The kernel source package for "burton" is now available, which is the codename for the Motorola Edge+, according to a leak from XDA Developers earlier this year. The release contains all the kernel and low-level code for Edge+'s build of Android 10, so creating custom recovery partitions and ROMs for the phone should now be a bit easier.

The entire 196MB package is available to download at the source link below.