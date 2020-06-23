The TicWatch C2 was announced all the way back in December 2018, but it remains the most attractive smartwatch Mobvoi has produced (if you ask me). An updated C2+ has just been launched with the same design and almost identical specs, except for the memory which has been doubled to a whole 1GB. It also comes with a pair of straps in the box, this time around — one silicone and one leather.

Disappointingly, the C2+ is still saddled with Qualcomm's sluggish Wear 2100 processor, even though its successor, the Wear 3100, was available even before the launch of the original TicWatch C2. It also runs Google's Wear OS, which is a problem in itself. While the additional RAM is sure to help with performance, I wouldn't expect huge gains given the lack of other meaningful spec improvements. The C2+ has the same 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360p), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou for location, and NFC for use with Google Pay.

Including both leather and silicone straps is a neat idea, so you can swap them out depending on whether you're wearing the watch for exercise or less strenuous pursuits. The IP68 water and dust resistance rating makes the C2+ great for working out, as does the accelerometer and gyroscope that it uses for activity tracking, and there's a heart-rate sensor for health monitoring.

The TicWatch C2+ is available from today, costing $209.99 (£189.99 / €209.99). You can pick one up in Rose Gold, Onyx, or Platinum from the Mobvoi website or Amazon.