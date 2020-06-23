Arlo's latest video doorbell had a rough start, with missing support for some must-have features, but it has improved quite a bit since its initial release. Now you can get the Arlo Video Doorbell AVD1001 for just $109.99, a discount of $40 from the original MSRP (and $39 below the current Amazon price).

This doorbell has a super-simple setup process, a 180-degree 1536x1536 camera, support for HDR and night vision, and two-way audio (so you can talk to whoever's at your door from your phone). There is a cloud-based subscription for recorded video and motion alerts, but if you have a compatible Arlo SmartHub, you can record footage to a USB drive instead. Check out our full review for all the details.

Woot says the sale is only live until the end of today, or whenever stock runs out, so don't wait too long if you're interested. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.