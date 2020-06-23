TCL may not be the most well known Android OEM, but its devices usually pack a solid punch for the price. When we reviewed the 10L earlier this year, we called it a very good deal at the retail price. The higher-end 10 Pro didn't fare quite so well, getting dinged in the camera department in particular, but we appreciated the decent performance and battery life. Both phones are even easier to recommend now that they're currently 15% off at Amazon and Best Buy.

Performance should be respectable on both of these handsets, each equipped with Snapdragon processors and 6GB of RAM. Both displays are over 6 inches, although the Pro's is actually a bit smaller — though it is an AMOLED panel. The 10L has a 4,000mAh battery and 64GB of storage while the 10 Pro steps it up to a 4,500mAh cell and 128GB.

In terms of software, they come packing Android 10 with TCL's fairly hands-off UI. For authentication we've got a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the 10L and a more modern in-display optical scanner on the 10 Pro. Both phones are compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, and they're also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, though you may have to jump through a hoop or two in order to get activated.

If you're someone who cares enough about cameras to not use your phone for photo taking, or if you just don't care about photos at all, this seems like a solid deal on a pair of devices with good hardware, performance, and battery life. The 10L can be picked up for just $211.65 ($38.34 off), while the 10 Pro is $381.65 ($68.34 off) right now.