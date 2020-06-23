Mark your calendar for... the entire month of July, we suppose. That's when ASUS and Lenovo are set for a showdown with new gaming phones: in respective order, the ROG Phone 3 and the Legion.
In the case of the ROG Phone 3, we already know that the phone will have the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and some RGB lighting, so the spec fight's clearly in it. Tencent Games is also announced to add some optimizations for its games.
Counter that with the Lenovo Legion phone, a device that's been promoted with 90-watt charging, two USB-C ports, and a pop-out camera. Yes, there's an event in July (13? 21? 32, somehow?) for this one, too.
We do look forward to seeing the ROG Phone 3 get exported, but those hopes also come with lag time, so it looks like everyone will have to be patient.
