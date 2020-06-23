Acer is one of the most committed manufacturers when it comes to Chromebooks and routinely releases new and iterated products. Its Chromebook Spin series is among the better known as it combines a 2-in-1 form factor that lets you flip the screen 360 degrees, making it easy to transform a Chromebook into an entertainment device. Today, Acer has announced two new laptops for that lineup: The flagship Chromebook Spin 713 and the entry-level Chromebook Spin 311.

Chromebook Spin 713

You wouldn't be wrong if you'd say the Spin 13 successor, the Spin 713, was Acer's latest Chromebook flagship. Being part of Intel's Project Athena, it packs a variety of 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs, ranging from the Pentium Gold 6450U to the i7-10610U. Depending on which version you choose, you have broad selection of RAM options to look at: 4, 8, or 16GB. You get either 64 or 128GB of eMMC storage, and there's an SSD option with 128 or 256GB.

All of these variants come with a 13.5-inch 2K IPS gorilla glass touchscreen (2256 x 1504) featuring the signature 360-degree hinge. The 3:2 aspect should make it perfect for web content, though we don't know if it will get bright enough for outdoor usage just yet. Regarding connectivity, you can expect Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery is rated for up to 10 hours, though as always, it depends on how you use the device.

The Spin 713 will be available in the US from July, starting at $629.99 — this will probably give you the Pentium version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There's also an enterprise version starting at $1099, available from August.

Chromebook Spin 311

Next up, Acer has announced the Spin 311, the successor of the Spin 11. It's an entry-level 11.6-inch Chromebook meant to handle "schoolwork and everyday projects." The 16:9 touchscreen has a resolution of 1366 x 768 and — you guessed it — features a 360-degree hinge, giving it a comfortable tablet form factor when the keyboard is not needed. The laptop is powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM. You get 32 or 64GB of eMMC storage and can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, thanks to the ARM architecture's efficiency. The Spin 311 supports 302.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Chromebook will be released in July starting at $259.99, which makes it a lot more competitive than its predecessor from the get-go. It might prove to be a great Android tablet replacement, though be aware that a Mediatek processor and 4GB of RAM won't get you too far.