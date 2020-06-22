According to a report last month from Deadline, the YouTube premium series Cobra Kai would be moving to a different streaming service for its third season. The show, which is produced and distributed by Sony Pictures TV and based on a continuation of the Karate Kid, was said to end up on a rival streaming service like Netflix or Hulu. Today that news has been confirmed, with Netflix picking up the program.

Deadline said that producers hoped that the move might allow the show to last beyond three seasons. YouTube was reportedly only willing to have a single, final, third season, and uninterested in commissioning a fourth — understandable given YouTube's waning interest in scripted content. YouTube has since made its original content free with ads.

Netflix and Hulu were rumored to be front-runners in negotiations for the show, but it was unclear what any such deal might mean for access to the first two seasons.

Now Netflix has announced not just that it will be the new home for Cobra Kai going forward, but that it will also have the first two seasons available to stream, beginning sometime later this year.