If you weren't around for that last wallop of discounts back in April, you'll be glad to know that Google has put a whole bunch of Nest products on sale. If you need a video doorbell, smart lock, or security camera, you've got through July 8 to save on them.
These Nest products should be on sale at third-party retailers for nearly or exactly the same price as found on the Google Store. Comparisons to MSRP are a bit disingenuous, but even with the occasional spot sale here and there, these savings are, in fact, real. Without further ado, we'll be listing a selection of what we think are the choicest deals and where you can take advantage of them.
Cameras
- Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor Bundle: $249 ($80 off)
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
Others
- Nest Hello: $179 ($50 off)
- Nest x Yale Lock: $209 ($40 off)
- with Nest Connect: $229 ($50 off)
- Google Store
- Amazon (with Nest Connect)
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Home Depot (with Nest Connect)
- with Nest Connect: $229 ($50 off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 2-pack: $448 ($50 off)
- Nest Temperature Sensor 3-pack: $99 ($18 off)
And this is just a partial list: there are a whole bunch of other complex bundles that are on discount right now. Take a look at the link below to see what fits your needs and make your purchase before July 8 passes you by.
