After a large number of complaints about a bug affecting Assistant on Android Auto, Google has finally released a fix along with the latest version of the Google app that should put the issue to bed. A post outlining the problem on the Android Auto support site received more than 1,200 upvotes and a similar number of replies from other afflicted users.

The original poster lamented that when he would ask the Google Assistant to send a message while he was driving, he was able to dictate it but would be met by one of the following error messages before he was able to send, despite his internet connection being plenty good enough:

"This internet connection isn't strong enough at the moment"

"This internet connection isn't stable at the moment"

This happened while using a Samsung Galaxy Note9 on Android 10 with Google app version 10.93.8.21.arm64, but the replies made it clear that this was a widespread problem among users of numerous different Galaxy models and even phones from other manufacturers such as OnePlus. The error would come after various different commands, too. Clearing data and cache for the Google and Android Auto apps couldn't fix the issue, nor could uninstalling and reinstalling. One solution put forth by another commenter was to downgrade from Android 10 to Android 9 Pie, but that's obviously not something many users would want to or even know how to do, nor should they have to.

Thankfully, a Google Community Specialist has now responded — albeit five months later — with news of a fix. The Google Assistant team has released a patch with the latest update to the Google app that should ensure the error message no longer appears when it shouldn't. Check the Play Store to see if you're on the latest version of the app, or alternatively download it from APK Mirror below.