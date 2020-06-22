Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (CSK&D) just made it public that it's beginning to investigate for a potential class action lawsuit against the Google. With a consistent outcry from Pixel 3 users concerning battery drain issues, poor photo and video quality, and app crashes all around, CSK&D is now looking into whether these defects are hardware related ⁠— which would warrant a lawsuit.

This wouldn't be the first time Google has been taken to court over one of its phones. The company has a track record of devices going defective or broken, dating back to the Nexus 6P. The original Google Pixel suffered from microphone failures even after defects were RMA'd, costing the company $7,250,000. In those cases, CSK&D and Google were able to come to resolutions with owners of faulty devices being compensated up to $500.

While Google hasn't responded to the investigation, there are many Pixel 3 users venting on public forums about the issues mentioned. If you own a Google Pixel 3 or 3XL (not 3a) and are experiencing hardware issues, you can file a form on the firm's website to contact the attorneys handling the investigation.