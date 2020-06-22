When we first reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch, we were impressed with its fantastic build quality and battery life, but couldn't justify the steep price tag. If you've been eyeing one for yourself, the refurbished 42mm Rose Gold model is currently on sale for $140 ($120 off) on eBay and Amazon, the lowest we've seen yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is powered by an Exynos 9110 chipset, running on Samsung's Tizen OS. It's an OS that's admired by many, and Google's consistent issues with WearOS have only helped that number. The watch works best when paired to a Samsung device, but retains most functionality even with other phones. Some notable features include built-in GPS, Samsung Pay via NFC, and a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Supporting all of that is a 270mAh battery that can go a few days between charges.

Only the 42mm Rose Gold variant is available at the moment, but you're not going to find a better deal for a manufacturer refurbished Galaxy Watch with expedited shipping included. Amazon's listing also includes its 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee if you're not satisfied with the watch.