Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's always nice to start the week off with a bang, and thanks to Coffee Stain's group of sales, you can grab all of its Goat Simulator titles today at drastic discounts. On top of this, This War of Mine is on sale once again, along with The House of Da Vinci, not to mention, Baldur's Gate II. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pattern - Correlate, Health Diary, Mood-Tracker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- German-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icon Pack Creator - create your icon pack anywhere $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Italian-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spanish-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fear in hospital: survival PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Race 3D - Cool Relaxing endless running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Golden Boots $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Silent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Omega: Ascension $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- IP Calculator & Network Tools Pro $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- HTML/CSS Website Inspector Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calculator Applock & Media Vault $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Accurate Altimeter PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Insect Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Navigator PRO $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto Clicker pro - Tapping $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goat Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goat Simulator GoatZ $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goat Simulator Payday $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tiny Islands $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trip to the zoo for kids Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- None Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lemon Line Icon Pack: LineX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- MIUI Icon Pack PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
