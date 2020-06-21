Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a free educational release from The Pokémon Company, the sequel to Desert Golf, and a free idle game that offers excellent graphics. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of June 15th, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Pokémon Smile

Android Police coverage: Two new Pokémon games are coming to mobile, and one of them is available today

Pokémon Smile is an educational game designed to help kids learn how to brush their teeth properly. As you would expect, this release will allow kids to collect Pokémon by brushing their teeth, which should ideally keep kids coming back to the game, and coincidentally, brushing their teeth with gusto. Best of all, Pokémon Smile is totally free, since there are no ads or in-app purchases included. For once, The Pokémon Company isn't trying to empty parents' wallets through their children, which is a welcome turn of events for sure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Golf On Mars

Golf On Mars comes from the creator of Desert Golf, a popular mini-golf game that's super challenging. It would appear that the theme has changed ever so slightly, so instead of playing golf in a desert, you'll play on Mars, which just so happens to look very similar to the original setting, short of the darker colors. Still, if you loved the first title, you'll love this release too, so think of Golf On Mars as a stand-alone expansion pack that's well worth the asking price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Swarm of Destiny: Fantasy World AfK Idle RPG Mix

Swarm of Destiny is an idle RPG designed not to be played, which is where the AFK moniker comes from. This means you're supposed to let the game idle while you're away from your keyboard, which essentially means you'll let the game play itself. Apparently, there's an interest in such games, and so if you're looking for one of the better-looking titles in this niche genre, Swarm of Destiny is an alright choice, especially since the entirety of the game is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Johnny Trigger: Sniper

Johnny Trigger: Sniper is a casual action game where you'll snipe stickmen from the rooftops, following the gun theme of every other title in this series. So if you're looking for a breezy sniper game that doesn't take itself too seriously, then Johnny Trigger: Sniper is an alright choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

LASERBREAK 3

Talk about a blast from the past. The original Laserbreak was released in 2014, and even now, it's a competent puzzler where you'll align mirrors in order to direct lasers so that you can complete each puzzle. Laserbreak 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the first two titles in the series, and man alive, it's just as fun. Oh, and the game is thankfully monetized fairly, which leaves everyone free to enjoy the title once they unlock the entire game through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Desert Riders

Desert Riders is a simple casual game where you'll time your attacks by lining yourself up with the enemy cars driving along the same path. Basically, your enemies will drive alongside your car as they shift from front to back, and so you'll have to time your attacks for when these cars are lined up with yours. Whoever takes down their opponent first wins. As you would expect from a casual game like this, you'll collect new cars and weapons as you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Ragduel

Ragduel is a Voodoo release, and it clones the gameplay from similar titles that offer a western-themed dueling game where the first person to shoot down their opponent wins. As you would expect, aiming is touchy, which is part of the gameplay, trying to aim quickly without missing your opponent. It's a simple setup, and while it isn't original, it can be fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

GameClub - a new way to play!

GameClub is a mobile game streaming service, and it was just released in the US this week. If you take a look at the Play Store listing, you'll see that the majority of reviews have been paid for. If you check the lower reviews (the real ones), you'll see that this app doesn't really contain that many interesting games. On top of the lack of quality titles, you will be expected to pay monthly after the initial trial period, which honestly doesn't sound all that enticing, especially for an app clearly abusing Google's rating system.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Golf Galaxy

As a sucker for golf games, I just had to check out Golf Galaxy. As you can see, this is a mini-golf game, and so you'll get to put your way to victory as you unlock new characters and equipment. For the most part, this is a casual affair, though there is an online game mode, for those of you who would like to take your friends to task. Luckily, as far as casual games go, Golf Galaxy isn't monetized too aggressively, so it's definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Rider.io

Rider.io is, of course, an io game, and so you'll play through endless rounds of battle royale gameplay where the last man standing is the winner. Since this is a new release, it's a little buggy, but for the most part, the game plays as you would expect. So if you're looking for a new io game to play with your friends, Rider.io is definitely one of the better io releases in the last few weeks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

StoneAge World

StoneAge World is the latest release from Netmarble, and it's a mobile MMO filled with monster collection mechanics. As you can guess, this is a title stuffed full of in-app purchases, because the point of this release isn't fun, but for the developer to make piles of money off of people who would rather pay up then grind. So if you're looking for a new MMO that's covered in tiny buttons and constantly annoys with frequent and pointless notifications, then why not check out StoneAge World.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Ragnarok Tactics

Ragnarok Tactics is the latest Ragnarok release on mobile even though this is a series that originally started as an MMORPG for PC. Unlike the other free-to-play tactics game on the Play Store, idle mechanics are included with this release, making for an odd combination of tactical gameplay where you're tasked with growing your troop's strengths through idle gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Let's Create! Pottery 2

Let's Create! Pottery 2 is the sequel to Let's Create! Pottery, and much like the original, you'll get to create "one of a kind" pottery objects in this game. This is a title that's supposedly designed to offer relaxing gameplay, which means there are no timers or anything like that, but since this is a game that idiotically requires a subscription to get the most out of it, I can't say it's very relaxing at all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Awkward Relief

Welp, some mad lad has done it, we finally have a mobile game that's all about pooping in public. If you couldn't tell by the name, Awkward Relief is a game where you'll scout for places to relieve yourself without being seen. The trouble is, you're doing this in a public setting, so you will have to hide your scatological experimentation by choosing discreet locations. So really, this title primarily plays like a stealth game, though there's no denying that the dung-based theme makes for a perfect WTF listing. Now ignore my ramblings and let the manure start flowing!

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.