As anyone who's been in the market for a OnePlus 8 Pro recently will know, the phone has been out of stock in many markets for over a month. The shortage has gotten so drastic that they've been selling for hundreds over MSRP in the US. Luckily, OnePlus's supply issues seem to have subsided a bit, as the 256GB variant is back in stock on both OnePlus's site and Amazon.

As discovered by someone on the r/oneplus subreddit, both the Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colors are now available on OnePlus's site. Amazon stock has been back since June 9th, but it still might be the better option for you. Bear in mind that these are the more expensive $999 12GB/256GB variant; the $899 8GB/128GB version is still out of stock from both stores.

If you've been considering buying an 8 Pro, you may want to act quickly. We don't know how many of these OnePlus has in stock, and there's clearly a ton of demand for them. You can grab one from the links below.