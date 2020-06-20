As anyone who's been in the market for a OnePlus 8 Pro recently will know, the phone has been out of stock in many markets for over a month. The shortage has gotten so drastic that they've been selling for hundreds over MSRP in the US. Luckily, OnePlus's supply issues seem to have subsided a bit, as the 256GB variant is back in stock on both OnePlus's site and Amazon.

As discovered by someone on the r/oneplus subreddit, both the Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colors are now available on OnePlus's site and Amazon. Bear in mind that these are the more expensive $999 12GB/256GB variant; the $899 8GB/128GB version is still out of stock from both stores.

If you've been considering buying an 8 Pro, you may want to act quickly. We don't know how many of these OnePlus has in stock, and there's clearly a ton of demand for them. You can grab one from the links below.