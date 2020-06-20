Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a slightly shorter list than normal, but since more than half of these apps were covered in their own articles this week, I wanted to make sure nobody missed out. Most notably, Google has published a couple of experimental apps this week that offer many features similar to Pinterest. We also have a new email app from Basecamp and a streaming guide for Android TV that can list all of your content in one place. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

Tangi Quick Videos

Android Police coverage: Google's Area 120 team has created a Pinterest clone called Tangi (Update: Android app)

Tangi Quick Videos is pretty much a Pinterest clone, but up until this week, the app wasn't available in the US. Now that it's finally here, everyone is free to jump in and start creating their own 60-second videos to share on the social media platform. Since this is an experimental release from Google, there's no way to know how long the app will stick around, but I'm guessing if it finds some popularity, Google will be less likely to drop support in the short-term.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HEY

Android Police coverage: Basecamp's radical new email app Hey is now available to try

HEY is an email app from Basecamp, though for now, it's an invite-only app, so if you're looking to try it out, you'll have to sign up here. Ideally, HEY is being designed from the ground up as an intuitive replacement for current email services, and so it brings a fresh UI. As you would expect, filter options are available in order to keep your essential messages separate from your revolving door of daily emails. Of course, quality email apps don't come cheap, and so a yearly $99 subscription fee will be required after a 14-day free trial.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Reelgood Streaming Guide for Android TV

Android Police coverage: Reelgood brings its streaming guide to Android TV

Reelgood Streaming Guide for Android TV is just that, an app designed to help everyone view the available content for all of their subscribed services, all in one place. This means you can connect your video streaming accounts to the app, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, as well as many others. So if you're tired of jumping from app to the next just to see what's new or exciting, go ahead and give Reelgood Streaming Guide a shot.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Keen

Android Police coverage: Keen from Google's Area 120 is yet another AI-powered Pinterest wannabe

Keen is another experimental app from Google this week, and it's a second Pinterest clone if you can believe that. It would appear that Tangi (above) is more for videos and pics, and so Keen is more for saving all of your interests in one place just like Pinterest. So far, user reviews are lackluster, but since this is an experimental release, I suppose the presence of bugs and a lack of features is expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DrawPool

DrawPool is a simple social media drawing app. Instead of putting things into text, like most social media posts, you can draw your feelings in this app to share your inner-thoughts with friends and strangers alike. So if you enjoy doodling but have been looking for an easy way to share your talent without having to deal with text, DrawPool is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Corona-Warn-App

Corona-Warn-App is a COVID tracking app created on behalf of the German government. Like most apps of this nature, its primary use is to track virus outbreaks by recording where people go, but the app also contains information about proper social distancing, if you haven't already heard a hundred times that you should wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently, and avoid contact with those more likely to be susceptible to the virus. Of course, since this is a German release, it's only available in Germany, which means the majority of us won't be able to use this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor

Back in the day, I remember many of my music production friends were really into Cubase, and it would appear the music application has spread its wings to Android. Hence, Cubasis 3 is the result of Steinberg Media's mobile efforts. You can efficiently perform, record, mix, and share your creations with this app. So if you're looking for the latest and greatest production-quality music production app on Android, Cubasis 3 is a quality contender, but it comes at a steep cost.

Monetization: $49.99 / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $7.49

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Deadpool's Head

Android Police coverage: You can now buy Deadpool's severed head and control it with your phone

Hasbro Pulse is behind Deadpool's Head, an app that ties into the Marvel Legends toy that will soon go on sale to the public. That's right, you will be able to purchase the life-sized head of Deadpool for $99.99 sometime soon, and this app ties into that toy so that you can control the Merc with a Mouth from the comfort of your phone.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

