If you own one of the more expensive Verizon Galaxy S20 variants and were concerned about being vulnerable to the latest and greatest security breaches, worry no longer. Big Red is now pushing the latest security patches out to the S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G, though there's still no word on the standard S20 yet.
Both updates were released today, with the only real highlight being the May and June security patches. Otherwise, Verizon just lists "System enhancements" and "Performance improvements" on its changelog. The S20+ version carries software version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATEC, whereas the S20 Ultra's is QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATEC.
Again, the updates were just announced today, so you might need to be a little patient if your phone hasn't yet pulled the OTA yet. We'll update this post when the Verizon S20 gets in on the action.
