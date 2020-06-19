If you need all the power you can get away from a place with any real electrical wiring, Amazon subsidiary Woot is holding a sale on an array of Rocksolar portable power stations and solar panels today until 10 p.m. PDT. You'll be saving at least 40% on up to 400W of capacity and 60W of sunny energy.

There are plenty of players in the portable power game and Rocksolar is definitely in the thick of the fray. The most affordable station comes in at 80W of capacity, comes with an embedded cooling fan, plus has two AC outputs, one DC, five USB, and a Type-C port. Its current market price of $110 has come down a fair bit from its original MSRP ($165), but Woot! has it now for just $85.

The same goes for Rocksolar's foldable solar panels: its 21W unit can go anywhere from $65 to $70 at the moment, but it's just $50 at Woot for the moment.

Here's everything that's available at press time along with links and some price context: