Google is putting its AI concierge voice service technology, Duplex, to further use.

An update to the Google My Business Help listing about phone calls from Google Assistant indicates that businesses will be contacted about stocking levels for popular items. The relevant entry reads (with our emphasis on the new text):

Google Assistant will only call you when a customer wants to book an appointment or when it needs to check your business hours or the status of in-demand inventory. Assistant will avoid calling you during late night and early morning hours.

Google Assistant calls to businesses began in the U.S. last year, enabling consumers to book appointments or restaurant tables. Duplex calls were later brought to New Zealand, then other countries to inquire about business hours.