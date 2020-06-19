It's not something those of us in the US consider often, but promo codes for free apps can't be issued by developers globally. Instead, Google maintains a list of countries that are eligible. Today's update is the first we've posted about in over two years; it adds five countries, but takes two away.

We'll get to the point: Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, and Spain have been added, but Argentina and Romania have been removed. Both Argentina and Romania were added about two years back; we're not sure why they're gone.

Here's the full list of 43 countries:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vietnam

For those unfamiliar, this list is only for countries in which developers can issue promo codes. Codes can be redeemed by anyone worldwide. So, congratulations if you're a developer from Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, or Spain, but our apologies if you're from Argentina or Romania.