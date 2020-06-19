It's not something those of us in the US consider often, but promo codes for free apps can't be issued by developers globally. Instead, Google maintains a list of countries that are eligible. Today's update is the first we've posted about in over two years; it adds five countries, but takes two away.
We'll get to the point: Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, and Spain have been added, but Argentina and Romania have been removed. Both Argentina and Romania were added about two years back; we're not sure why they're gone.
Here's the full list of 43 countries:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
For those unfamiliar, this list is only for countries in which developers can issue promo codes. Codes can be redeemed by anyone worldwide. So, congratulations if you're a developer from Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, or Spain, but our apologies if you're from Argentina or Romania.
- Source:
- Google Play Help
Comments