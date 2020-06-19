It's not something those of us in the US consider often, but promo codes for free apps can't be issued by developers globally. Instead, Google maintains a list of countries that are eligible. Today's update is the first we've posted about in over two years; it adds five countries, but takes two away.

We'll get to the point: Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, and Spain have been added, but Argentina and Romania have been removed. Both Argentina and Romania were added about two years back; we're not sure why they're gone.

Here's the full list of 43 countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

For those unfamiliar, this list is only for countries in which developers can issue promo codes. Codes can be redeemed by anyone worldwide. So, congratulations if you're a developer from Colombia, Germany, India, Russia, or Spain, but our apologies if you're from Argentina or Romania.