More and more apps support Android 10's biometrics API, which means that they work with the Pixel 4's face unlock mechanism for authentication, saving you from typing in your password or PIN over and over again. One of the Big Four banks in the US is now getting ready to jump on the bandwagon for its app: Chase. After an initially extremely slow rollout, it seems that the feature is now in the hands of many more people.

A lot of folks have been lobbying for Chase app face unlock on Twitter for a long time, and the @ChaseSupport account has taken it upon itself to finally give these people some good news, telling them that the security feature is rolling out since June 2:

Hello. Beginning June 2, Android users (with Pixel 4 devices only) can sign in using Face ID. To use this, please make sure you are using the most up to date version of the app. Please let us know if you have any other questions or concerns. ^JM https://t.co/znUu1VJn9r — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) June 4, 2020

Initially, none of the Chase customers here at Android Police could reproduce the feature. An option for face unlock was nowhere to be seen for us in the latest version of the app, even though Chase's Twitter support says it's available under My Settings -> Touch ID. There's hope, though — it looks like it's a staged server-side rollout, with version 4.120 from May 29 activating the feature for at least one of our commenters down below.