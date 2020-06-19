Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time to check out the latest app and game sales currently available on the Play Store. While things appear to be slow today, I still have a few standouts to share. So if you're looking for a quality survival game, then today's sale for Crashlands is a natural choice. If survival games aren't your thing, then the 3D platformer Suzy Cube may be more your speed. If not, then perhaps the arrow shooting game Redden is what you're looking for. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Pocket Bookmark $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket Bookmark Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CITIZEN Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro - 50% DISCOUNT $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sound Sampler $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Radio - Worldwide Radio International App $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Maki Plus: Dark mode for Facebook & Messenger $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline $2.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roulette Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tinnitus Therapy - Stop the ringing in your ears $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Alarm Clock: Wakey Premium $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- 🍎Calorie counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Texpand (Legacy Version) | Text Expander $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Elifoot 19/20 PRO $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Magic the combine $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- cress pro $2.10 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.72; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG $2.49 -> $1.36; Sale ends in 6 days
- REDDEN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stomped! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Maze Cube $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
