Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time to check out the latest app and game sales currently available on the Play Store. While things appear to be slow today, I still have a few standouts to share. So if you're looking for a quality survival game, then today's sale for Crashlands is a natural choice. If survival games aren't your thing, then the 3D platformer Suzy Cube may be more your speed. If not, then perhaps the arrow shooting game Redden is what you're looking for. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games