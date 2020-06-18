Each phone from OnePlus has three software tracks: the stable public builds that most people use, the experimental Open Betas, and finally the bleeding-edge Closed Beta program. If you love trying features before everyone else (and possibly running into serious bugs), OnePlus is now taking applications for joining the Closed Betas for the OnePlus 8 series.

"The closed Beta program is an opportunity for us to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on that," OnePlus said in a forum post. "It also helps us to find major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds." The company notes that the Closed Beta program needs "absolute secrecy," and members are required to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements.

OnePlus wants to bring 250 people into the Closed Beta Program, but there are some requirements. Members must have an unlocked OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, and they have to be "an active OnePlus Community member." They also have to be willing to provide feedback to the OnePlus development team on Slack.

If you're interested, check out the forum link below for all the details and instructions for signing up.