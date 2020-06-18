As OnePlus often does before a new product launch, the company has been dropping various nuggets of information about its upcoming TV range. We already know it’s stepping into the budget segment after its debut range received a lukewarm response in India, the only launch market so far. The latest tidbit from OnePlus's CEO gives away a little more about the panel’s color accuracy and the support for Dolby’s premium HDR standard on the new series.

In the forum post, Pete Lau stresses how much OnePlus wants its budget lineup to match the higher-end Q1 series released last year. Both upcoming TV models are said to support 93% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, which the company believes is a major step-up from the sRGB gamut supported on conventional sets. This wider coverage area has helped the upcoming models snag a Dolby Vision HDR certification, which also ensures relatively high peak brightness, just like their premium siblings. The mid-range model will also borrow the Gamma Engine from the Q1, which is nothing but a fancy name given to OnePlus’ image controller.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’ll come out with a pair of TVs — one each in the budget and mid-range segments. Rumors say that prices could start from less than $200 (around ₹15,000 in Indian rupees). The new sets will be officially unveiled on July 2, so we'll learn more about them then. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there are any solid plans to launch OnePlus TVs in the US or Europe just yet.