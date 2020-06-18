In the last six months or so, Motorola has gradually shipped Android 10 to its 2019 mid-range G7 series. The update reached the highest-end G7 Plus in January, and the standard G7 and G7 Power followed suit more recently. The only model remaining was the cheapest G7 Play, which is now also getting the update, starting in Brazil.
At least one Redditor in the South American market has confirmed to have received the build, while Motorola has also been sending out tweets informing users about the ongoing rollout.
On top of everything that Google introduced with Android 10, this QPY30.52-22 build adds some tweaks and features from Motorola’s end as well. XDA notes that Moto has released the legacy 32-bit version of Android 10 even though the Snapdragon 632 chip on the G7 Play is perfectly capable of supporting 64-bit software.
Motorola’s update panel is still stuck on Android Pie and hasn’t been refreshed to reflect the new release for the G7 Play yet. The fact that the G7’s Android 10 update first went out over a month ago still hasn’t reached everyone globally should give you an idea of how long the G7 Play might take to get fully updated.
- Source:
- Reddit,
- @MotorolaBR
- Via:
- XDA
